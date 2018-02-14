Mission Cantina: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Mission Cantina as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know about who they are and what they do:

Mission Cantina: Celebrating Mexican food and culture in West Seattle’s Admiral District since 2005. West Seattle-owned and -operated, proudly including woman and minority partners.

Located a few steps from the historic Admiral Theater, Mission Cantina serves authentic Mexican fare and offers something for everyone, including Cochinita Pibil, Sweet Potato Enchiladas, and Tacos de Pescado on house-made masa tortillas. Our extensive collection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and craft cocktails will inspire you to try something new. 39 hours of Happy Hour every week, with late-night bites like our famous Nachos and soon-to-be-famous Mission Tijuana Dog. Not enough Nachos in your life? Get ’em during our Weekend Brunch alongside 15 flavors of Bottomless Mimosas!

Peter Morse, an original owner and manager of the restaurant previously known as Mission Latin Lounge, teamed up with new partners, husband-and-wife team Shawn and Tina Padilla, in August 2016, and they now operate under the name of Mission Cantina. This was the first ownership change for the West Seattle restaurant since it opened in 2005.

Peter has worked in the restaurant industry throughout his high school, college, and adult life. His appreciation for great Mexican food, spirits, and restaurants started when he was employed at El Camino restaurant in Fremont for 8 years. In 2001 he packed up his pickup truck and surfboards and headed south, stopping along the way to live and work in several countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. While exploring Central America he fell in love with Latin culture and cuisine. Peter keeps Mission Cantina progressive, fun, and exciting for the restaurant regulars and new customers by returning to Mexico with his son Gus and daughter Edith as often as he can, picking up new food, cocktail, and design ideas on his travels.

Shawn’s goal is to share his passion for all things agave with his West Seattle neighbors and the greater Seattle community. Shawn is dedicated to promoting Mexican spirits, food, and culture with all who visit Mission Cantina. Shawn polished his palate for 12 years while living in San Diego, before retiring from the U.S. Army Military Police and relocating to Seattle in 2011 to be closer to family. Known to his 6 grandchildren as Papa and friends as Shawn Pedro, his global travels have focused on Mexico in search of the best tequilas and mezcals. During Shawn’s explorations he has had the good fortune to meet leading master distillers and learn tequila production in their distilleries, savoring every sip of the agave art that results.

Tina joins the family of Mission Cantina partners to share her appreciation for unique and flavorful mezcal, sotol, and bacanora. As a college student in San Diego, Tina’s introduction to tequila was similar to many others: served alongside a bucket of beer and not worthy of sipping. Many years later, a sip of mezcal proved that the world of agave has much more to offer. The various and sometimes rare expressions of mezcal offer an enchanting variety of flavor characteristics, from smoky to fresh-cut grass, caramel to brine. Tina hopes to help others explore the fascinating world of agave-based spirits in search of their favorite.

Mission Cantina is at 2325 California SW, open 4 pm to 2 am daily, plus 10 am-4 pm weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays; Happy Hours are 4-6 pm weekdays, 10 am-6 pm weekends.

