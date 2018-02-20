MISSING IN WEST SEATTLE: Have you seen Karen?

Via Seattle Police’s twitter account:
“MISSING: Karen Elizabeth Jacobs, age 55. Last seen 2/18 near 2900 block of SW Avalon Way. She is 5/7 & weighs 150 lbs. She becomes gravely disabled without her medication. If you see her, please call 911.”
