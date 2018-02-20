West Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan coming to West Seattle for ‘town hall’ on Saturday

February 20, 2018 5:16 pm
 West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

(Seattle Channel image from mayor’s State of the City today)

The idea of having Mayor Jenny Durkan come to West Seattle for a “town hall” has been mentioned frequently at community meetings since she took office. Now, there’s a date, just confirmed by the mayor’s office: Next Saturday, February 24th, Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1 pm. (We’re following up to find out more about the format.) That’ll be four days after her first State of the City address (WSB coverage here).

  • TJ February 20, 2018 (6:20 pm)
    Well let’s see, she will make sure to stay on point of the typical talking points of housing crisis, homelessness, inequality, DACA, income tax, and transportation. You know, protect the vulnerable and punish the rich. Only mention of middle class is saying we need to pass a capital gains tax. And then turn around and support more taxes that are decimating the middle class, knowing a income tax is illegal. Oh, and she will want to talk about free Orca cards and college for high school grads. I hope nobody believes anything is free. It will just soon be a yet again underfunded social project. I mean, economics 101 would say to not start another venture when K-12 is underfunded (supposedely).
    My new taxes say schools are fully funded, yet I hear maybe still not. Crazy. Don’t go away mad Jenny, just go away.

    • Flimflam February 20, 2018 (9:07 pm)
      There is a certain checklist for our local politicians lately, I agree. This last election really didn’t give voters much of a choice unfortunately…

      • WSB February 20, 2018 (9:21 pm)
        More than 20 people ran for mayor and spanned the political spectrum. How much more of a choice could there have been?

        • Flimflam February 20, 2018 (10:19 pm)
          The actual vote was between two candidates from the same party with similar leanings. That is what I am referring to. A middle of the road, moderate candidate apparently doesn’t have a place/stand a chance in this city.

          • Jethro Marx February 20, 2018 (11:32 pm)

            And, yeah, what do we do? The voters gonna vote, I guess. It’s almost like the system is set up so the majority gets their way in this city. If only the vaunted “middle class” had numbers on their side; wait, is that who’s been voting?

    • Jethro Marx February 20, 2018 (11:28 pm)
      Man, that sucks, when people try to protect the vulnerable, huh?

  • CanDo February 20, 2018 (7:44 pm)
    Why don’t you show up and listen to what she has to say before you blast out criticism of what you think she might say?    I’m grateful she’s willing to come to West Seattle to talk with us after being in office such a short time.

  • MJ February 20, 2018 (9:43 pm)
    Call 911 I just received my property tax bill today.  

    Mayor Durkan at the candidate event I went to talked about making sure resources are being spent wisely.  Government has grown to much in the last few years, it is not sustainable.  She grew it again today by handing out ORCA cards to high school students.

    What is going to happen when the economy turns south?  

    I’m still hoping Mayor Durkan will show some fiscal control.

