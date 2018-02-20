Mayor Jenny Durkan coming to West Seattle for ‘town hall’ on Saturday

(Seattle Channel image from mayor’s State of the City today)

The idea of having Mayor Jenny Durkan come to West Seattle for a “town hall” has been mentioned frequently at community meetings since she took office. Now, there’s a date, just confirmed by the mayor’s office: Next Saturday, February 24th, Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1 pm. (We’re following up to find out more about the format.) That’ll be four days after her first State of the City address (WSB coverage here).