West Seattle, Washington

26 Monday

33℉

UPDATE: House-fire call downsized in Arbor Heights

February 25, 2018 6:44 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

6:44 PM: A “full response” was heading to a possible house fire in the 3500 block of SW 108th in Arbor Heights – but now most units are being canceled, as the first units to arrive say it’s a “large illegal outdoor fire” that is not threatening any structures.

6:55 PM: The address was corrected to the 10800 block of 36th SW. Our crew has just arrived and was told that the fire was in a big pile of construction debris behind a house.

7:05 PM: The last engine has left and the call is closed.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: House-fire call downsized in Arbor Heights"

  • JanS February 25, 2018 (7:08 pm)
    Reply

    “oh, hey, we’ll just burn it, save a dump fee, the neighbors won’t mind”

    sure…

    • WSB February 25, 2018 (7:33 pm)
      Reply

      We don’t know how the fire started – the SFD investigator wasn’t called, so apparently not suspicious, but I’ll be doublechecking tomorrow.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann