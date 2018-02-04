‘Heart-bombing’ planned for C & P Coffee Company, day before Valentine’s Day

(Photo provided by Historic Seattle, from Bungalow Magazine, September 1913, via Seattle Public Library)

Embedded below is a slideshow provided by Historic Seattle, showing its past “heart-bombing” events – shared as they plan one for West Seattle’s C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor):

The fate of C & P’s site at 5612 California SW remains undetermined, four weeks after its owners put it on the market, with C & P subsequently crowdfunding and working to muster a counter-offer. (Nothing to announce when we last checked in with them.)

If you’re a C & P fan, you’re invited to join in what Historic Seattle has planned. The organization’s announcement explains that heart-bombing is …

… a form of advocacy, a fun and creative way to bring people together and raise awareness about what’s cherished in a community — places both safe and threatened– with homemade valentines that serve as a sort of love letter to places that matter. This February, groups and individuals across the country will be heart-bombing the places that matter to them. To join in, you craft up a valentine and then go out and show some love for the places that matter to you. Next you take a picture, and share on social media using #heartbombSEA and #IHeartSavingPlaces to be a part of the local and nationwide love fest. On February 8 from 4-6 pm, we are hosting a heart-bomb valentine craftmaking “party” at our headquarters on First Hill. Following that, on February 13 from noon-1 PM, Historic Seattle staff and other advocates will be gathering to heart-bomb C & P Coffee (and take a group photo).

This isn’t a surprise party – C & P already knows. You’re welcome to be there on the 13th whether or not you make it to the craft party five days earlier (Historic Seattle, by the way, is at 1117 Minor Ave.) – or, if you can’t be there in person, you can drop off your Valentine at C & P before then.