HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, February 2018 edition

6:28 PM: Thanks to Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) for the photo – they’re hosting Portland artist George Perrou tonight, for the February 2018 edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. As we mentioned in today’s daily preview – where you’ll also find the venue map/list of every venue participating tonight – George’s work is also on this quarter’s official Art Walk poster. Stop by and say hi sometime in the next few hours!

7:20 PM: Another highlight tonight – student work at ArtsWest. It includes students from Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School; we found two WSHS students when we stopped by:

Above, Quinn Fitzgerald; below, Arwen Blazier.

The students’ work, comprising an exhibit titled Visual Narratives, will be up at ArtsWest through this weekend.