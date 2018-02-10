West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Visit your local Seattle Fire station for Neighbor Day 2018

February 10, 2018 11:29 am
 Sunrise Heights | West Seattle news

Four of the five Seattle Fire Department stations in West Seattle are having open houses right now as part of Neighbor Day, and you are welcome to stop in before 1 pm. Our photo’s from Station 37 at 35th SW and SW Holden [map] in Sunrise Heights, West Seattle’s second-newest station, completed in 2010 – replacing a smaller old city-landmark building a few blocks north – and home to Engine 37.

(added) Also there today – one of SFD’s SUVs, B77:

And SFD Lt. Harold Webb introduced us to his “newest recruit,” firefighter Chris Tarkir:

In the background is an illuminated “37” you might notice if you pass by the station at night – we thought, seeing it from a distance, that it was neon, but found out today that it’s not – it’s a holiday-lighting holdover.

Also open for you to visit before 1 pm:

-Fire Station 11 in Highland Park (16th/Holden)
-Fire Station 29 in North Admiral (2139 Ferry SW)
-Fire Station 32 in The Triangle (38th/Alaska – just completed and opened last year)

2 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Visit your local Seattle Fire station for Neighbor Day 2018"

  • junctioneer February 10, 2018 (1:45 pm)
    I don’t suppose there’s any sort of mailing list or anything for this sort of thing? bummed to just see this now and have missed it.

    • WSB February 10, 2018 (1:54 pm)
      We mentioned it in advance multiple times, so reading WSB daily is always a good way to catch mentions of cool stuff ahead. (And especially in the morning, when we publish the daily highlights list – “West Seattle Saturday” etc. – seven days a week – it’s also been in our calendar for a long time.) Otherwise – the city put it out on all of their various channels, social media (we previewed it on our main channels too), blog-format websites, etc. Not sure about mailing lists but you can check the Department of Neighborhoods website. And make a calendar note for next year’s Neighbor Day – second Saturday in February – because fire-station open houses are always part of the plan! Otherwise they generally only have open houses if construction/renovation projects are coming up, and I think West Seattle stations are done with those for a while – TR

