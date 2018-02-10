HAPPENING NOW: Visit your local Seattle Fire station for Neighbor Day 2018

Four of the five Seattle Fire Department stations in West Seattle are having open houses right now as part of Neighbor Day, and you are welcome to stop in before 1 pm. Our photo’s from Station 37 at 35th SW and SW Holden [map] in Sunrise Heights, West Seattle’s second-newest station, completed in 2010 – replacing a smaller old city-landmark building a few blocks north – and home to Engine 37.

(added) Also there today – one of SFD’s SUVs, B77:

And SFD Lt. Harold Webb introduced us to his “newest recruit,” firefighter Chris Tarkir:

In the background is an illuminated “37” you might notice if you pass by the station at night – we thought, seeing it from a distance, that it was neon, but found out today that it’s not – it’s a holiday-lighting holdover.

Also open for you to visit before 1 pm:

-Fire Station 11 in Highland Park (16th/Holden)

-Fire Station 29 in North Admiral (2139 Ferry SW)

-Fire Station 32 in The Triangle (38th/Alaska – just completed and opened last year)