HAPPENING NOW: Teachers’ West Seattle show of support for striking bus drivers

February 7, 2018 2:43 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

On day 5 of the drivers’ strike against First Student, which provides yellow-bus service for Seattle Public Schools, teachers are demonstrating right now in a show of support. Our photos are from Fauntleroy and Alaska.

(The teachers, by the way, did NOT walk out of class – Wednesdays are early-release days all year now – they would be in “professional development” time right now.) We even found a show of support for one specific striking driver:

That’s Jackie holding the sign in support of Al, the local driver who’s been sending us updates every morning from the picket line in South Park – here’s the photo he texted early today:

Al reported that the strikers appreciate the show of community support – lots of honking from passersby this morning, for example, he said. Meantime, no new negotiations reported, so at this point it looks likely that tomorrow will be Day 6 of the strike.

10 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Teachers' West Seattle show of support for striking bus drivers"

  • coffeedude February 7, 2018 (2:49 pm)
    Reply

    I don’t have kids, but am I reading this correctly, that every Wednesday till school is out schools have an early release?  

    • WSB February 7, 2018 (2:52 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, that’s the schedule this year. (And it’s been the schedule in Highline to our south FWIW for even longer.)

  • JR February 7, 2018 (3:20 pm)
    Reply

    I’m pleased that teachers chose a time to show support that did not impact students’ class time.  

  • BJ February 7, 2018 (3:38 pm)
    Reply

    As a parent who’s child is affected by this strike I can honestly say I support the drivers and those that support them! Give ’em what they need to live in this town! Our SPS employees are woefully underpaid, underrated and deserve more. Straight up. 

  • La February 7, 2018 (4:16 pm)
    Reply

    As a parent of a bus-riding middle-schooler, I support the drivers. Technically they aren’t SPS employees, but regardless of how my tax dollars are supporting them, I’m good with helping cover their families’ health insurance costs.
    (BTW, “Early release” on Wednesdays is about 1 hour and 15 minutes earlier than the other weekdays.)

  • NotOnHolden February 7, 2018 (4:23 pm)
    Reply

    The strike is rough on us but it is what it is.  I don’t know if I fully understand but with all the start/end times in SPS, these drivers are working a pretty good chunk of the day, right?  They’re entrusted with getting our kids to and from school, I hope First Student does the right thing and treats their workers better.

  • gh February 7, 2018 (4:26 pm)
    Reply

    They should all be working if they really care about children’s education…

    • Swede. February 7, 2018 (5:12 pm)
      Reply

      They already did, they went after school was out… says so right in the article…

    • LisaS February 7, 2018 (7:13 pm)
      Reply

      We do care about children’s education. In fact, we care so much that we spend at least an extra 2 hours of unpaid time every day so that we are prepared to teach the next day because there is so little time to prepare otherwise. We care so much that we spend our own money to buy supplies, snacks, bus fare, and books. We care so much that we drive from far outside of Seattle because our salary is too low to live in Seattle. And we care so much that we went on strike after school hours (our planning time) to help support the bus drivers get back to work so that we can continue to educate our students. 

  • ImmaMom February 7, 2018 (10:46 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks teachers!   We support the bus

    drivers even through this has negatively impacted us. so glad the teachers showed their support so publicly.  

