HAPPENING NOW: Teachers’ West Seattle show of support for striking bus drivers

On day 5 of the drivers’ strike against First Student, which provides yellow-bus service for Seattle Public Schools, teachers are demonstrating right now in a show of support. Our photos are from Fauntleroy and Alaska.

(The teachers, by the way, did NOT walk out of class – Wednesdays are early-release days all year now – they would be in “professional development” time right now.) We even found a show of support for one specific striking driver:

That’s Jackie holding the sign in support of Al, the local driver who’s been sending us updates every morning from the picket line in South Park – here’s the photo he texted early today:

Al reported that the strikers appreciate the show of community support – lots of honking from passersby this morning, for example, he said. Meantime, no new negotiations reported, so at this point it looks likely that tomorrow will be Day 6 of the strike.