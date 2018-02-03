NEW EXHIBIT: ‘Navigating to Alki’ opening reception @ Log House Museum

Good crowd at the Log House Museum for the opening of its new exhibit, “Navigating to Alki,” with tonight’s reception continuing until 7 pm.

The focus is on maps of our area – dating back to the Native traditions of keeping “mental maps,” continuing through the earliest printed maps of the area in the 1700s, and on to the early 1900s, including this map showing former cities (including West Seattle) annexed to Seattle during that time:

The exhibit also includes a sound backdrop – the sea! – and some items you’re invited to touch.

Amy Gorton is the museum’s manager:

The museum is in the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s historic log-house headquarters, 61st and Stevens, half a block inland from Alki Beach. If you miss this – go see “Navigating to Alki” during the museum’s regular hours, noon-4 pm Thursdays-Sundays – it’s scheduled to be on display until September.