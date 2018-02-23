AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: Heavy-lift ship carrying 4 huge cranes in view from West Seattle

12:22 PM: For everyone interested in sights at sea – those four huge cranes headed for the Port of Tacoma are now coming into view from West Seattle. (We’re glimpsing them from west Charlestown hill, looking north.) They’re being carried by the heavy-lift ship Zhen Hua 28 – here’s its position via MarineTraffic.com; here’s the preview we published earlier this week. Updates to come.

12:29 PM: Visible from Alki, too.

12:45 PM: It’s currently pointed more southeast, as if it was headed for Elliott Bay rather than directly south.

12:55 PM: Clearly headed into Elliott Bay. So don’t be looking for it from west-facing WS.

1:04 PM: Just called Tara with NW Seaport Alliance. She says the ship turned into Elliott Bay to change pilots.

1:15 PM: Headed west out of the bay now. And if you are waiting along Beach Drive, NB orcas are reported to be in view.

1:35 PM: Southbound, with a good view from west Alki. Should be in view off Beach Drive in a few more minutes.

1:46 PM: Just passing Alki Point Lighthouse.

From Constellation Park. Listen to the wind. pic.twitter.com/n1lP7XEllG — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 23, 2018

2:05 PM: Now between here and Blake Island. Our in-person tracking ends here. Pic to share? editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

2:35 PM: One last glimpse for us, through the trees, as Zhen Hua 28 passes east Vashon.