AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: Heavy-lift ship carrying 4 huge cranes in view from West Seattle

February 23, 2018 12:22 pm
12:22 PM: For everyone interested in sights at sea – those four huge cranes headed for the Port of Tacoma are now coming into view from West Seattle. (We’re glimpsing them from west Charlestown hill, looking north.) They’re being carried by the heavy-lift ship Zhen Hua 28 – here’s its position via MarineTraffic.com; here’s the preview we published earlier this week. Updates to come.

12:29 PM: Visible from Alki, too.

12:45 PM: It’s currently pointed more southeast, as if it was headed for Elliott Bay rather than directly south.

12:55 PM: Clearly headed into Elliott Bay. So don’t be looking for it from west-facing WS.

1:04 PM: Just called Tara with NW Seaport Alliance. She says the ship turned into Elliott Bay to change pilots.

1:15 PM: Headed west out of the bay now. And if you are waiting along Beach Drive, NB orcas are reported to be in view.

1:35 PM: Southbound, with a good view from west Alki. Should be in view off Beach Drive in a few more minutes.

1:46 PM: Just passing Alki Point Lighthouse.

2:05 PM: Now between here and Blake Island. Our in-person tracking ends here. Pic to share? editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

2:35 PM: One last glimpse for us, through the trees, as Zhen Hua 28 passes east Vashon.

  • flynlo February 23, 2018 (12:41 pm)
    This is bizarre – looks like they are “detouring” into Elliot Bay!! 

    • WSB February 23, 2018 (12:44 pm)
      I’m watching near the west end of Alki Beach Park and just tweeted that it turned SE. Interesting.

    • M February 23, 2018 (1:38 pm)
      Almost as if they mistook Seattle for Tacoma😄😄
      Hard to believe as they must have a Puget Sound Pilot aboard

  • flynlo February 23, 2018 (12:52 pm)
    I’m on California Ave, due East of Blake Island.  They’ve totally disappeared behind the Alki bluff heading SE!

    • WSB February 23, 2018 (1:07 pm)
      I just called NWSA’s spokesperson. They came into the bay to change pilots. But she wasn’t sure how much further east it’ll sail before that happens. It’s now pointed almost directly south IN the bay.

  • dsa February 23, 2018 (1:06 pm)
    Without that Elliot Bay, I would have missed it.

  • proudpapa February 23, 2018 (1:18 pm)
    Probably stopped to ask for directions. You can’t trust GPS these days.

  • dsa February 23, 2018 (1:18 pm)
    The new pilot is making up for lost time.  The ship is traveling much faster from my peek view vantage point.

  • Joe Puckett February 23, 2018 (1:34 pm)
    It is now passing Alki headed south to Tacoma.

  • Franci February 23, 2018 (2:19 pm)
    Just now watching it pass by house. 

  • zephyr February 23, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    I saw it from West Seattle Hill in upper Gatewood as it passed in front of Bainbridge Island.  Very impressive—the  height of those cranes.  Great to have known about this ahead of time via the WSB post.  Thanks!

