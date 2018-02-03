CONGRATULATIONS! 20th anniversary celebration at SoundYoga

(WSB photo – from left, Shelly, Virginia, Cheryl, Chris, Maria, Jule F., Julie J., Karie)

Tired of staring out the window at the rain? Go wish SoundYoga (WSB sponsor) a happy 20th anniversary! Until 4 pm, the celebration is on at SoundYoga’s 5639 California SW [map] studio. Long before yoga became trendy, Chris Dormaier founded SoundYoga; she is also a Certified Teacher Trainer in the tradition of Krishnamacharya – the tradition in which all SoundYoga teachers are certified. They’re celebrating this afternoon with demonstrations, raffles, and free SoundYoga license-plate holders. Chris tells us that SoundYoga was West Seattle’s first yoga studio and that when she was getting started, they ended up buying the property because no one would rent to her – they thought a yoga business wouldn’t last! Not only has it lasted … there are new features, like the “total relaxation” setup:

You can see the current SoundYoga class schedule here.