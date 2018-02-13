West Seattle, Washington

Green pigs pop up at Alki and elsewhere in Seattle: Turns out to be guerrilla advertising

February 13, 2018 9:42 am
14 COMMENTS
Thanks to Al for the photo – Alki is one of the spots around Seattle where green pigs like those have suddenly popped up. Given the location, we first called Seattle Parks to see if the pigs were some sort of authorized art; nope, no one had asked permission to place them there, and Parks was working to track down who had, before having to spend crew time to take them down. They had heard of sightings elsewhere in the city, so next we went to Reddit‘s SeattleWA subreddit – and indeed, someone elsewhere in Seattle had already solved the puzzle: A real-estate company that has done this elsewhere.

14 Replies to "Green pigs pop up at Alki and elsewhere in Seattle: Turns out to be guerrilla advertising"

  • Sue H February 13, 2018 (10:28 am)
    I saw one of those this morning on 3rd/University on a ledge above the sidewalk. I assumed it was something someone stole from Pike Place Market (something having to do with the market pig) and just left it there.

  • Nancy Folsom February 13, 2018 (10:39 am)
    Less “guerilla” and more “using publicly funded spaces for free advertising space.” 

  • John February 13, 2018 (10:57 am)
    The city should charge the company for illegal posting,  littering and clean-up.

  • anonyme February 13, 2018 (11:18 am)
    This is littering.  Period.  The company responsible should be fined and required to remove each and every piece.  It now becomes non-recyclable trash that property owners will be forced to clean up.

  • Also John February 13, 2018 (11:37 am)
    I do not work for them or have anything to do with them…..

    I do like the thought of a fix fee.  Think about how much money the typical realtor walks away with for doing so very little.  They advertise your house….show it over a weekend….get numerous offers…picks the highest…paper work…and they walk away with 3% of the value of your sold house.   Lets say you sold your house for $650,000.  That realtor just walked away with $19,500.  No way can they justify that!  How long does it take you to make that money?  3% was fine when the average value of our homes was $185,000 (when I bought mine), but not now with our much higher values.  Oh…and remember you also have to give the same to the buyers realtor… Absolutely a joke!

    To an experienced realtor the paper work is simple….and the reward is way to large.

  • MJ February 13, 2018 (11:53 am)
    Anonyme

    The pigs are cute, if you want the City to fine the instigator I’m ok with that but for consistency the City needs to treat everyone equally for littering. 

    And frankly, I have less issue with the pigs than I have with people littering hyperdemick needles and trash.  These are the people that need to be fined!  Hyperdemick needles are a safety issue as is some of the trash littered about.

    MJ

  • SaraB February 13, 2018 (12:10 pm)
    I agree with other commenters:  this is trash and exports the cost of someone’s business onto the public commons.  We can discourage this self-centered greed by not patronizing businesses that disrespect public spaces.  Don’t get me started on the bike sharing companies that, in my opinion, are doing the same thing, although I recognize there is argument to be made that the bike shares provide some public benefit, unlike real estate promoters.  

  • LIfetimer February 13, 2018 (12:24 pm)
    That  company is terrible. They represented a relative and gave little help or advise, and the advise they gave turned out to be a huge detriment to them.  In hindsight they should have hired an expert, but they thought they would have been more represented than they were.  I guess if someone was well versed in the buying and selling process, it would make sense for sure. At least in the current Seattle market.  That being said, I do believe that you get what you pay for (if you chose the right firm / person / etc) in pretty much all industries.  At least that has been our experience when trying to cut corners.  Just my opinion. 

  • Apey February 13, 2018 (12:41 pm)
    Cute idea, but in all fairness, didn’t a local company get into some trouble some time ago for using unauthorized sandwich boards to advertise?  This seems somewhat similar, so should not be allowed.

  • littlegreenpiggy February 13, 2018 (12:59 pm)
    Don’t worry, we’ll retrieve all of our pigs and send them to a great home. 

  • R February 13, 2018 (1:04 pm)
    They are all over Renton as well. 

  • wscommuter February 13, 2018 (1:05 pm)
    They should have gone out on Tuesday (see David Wiesner for children’s literary reference).  

  • Scott A February 13, 2018 (1:47 pm)
    I just saw a couple of pigs attached to the railing of the Olive Way overpass above I-5.  They were on the outboard side of the railing above traffic.  These are thin steel plates as far as I could tell this morning as I biked over a couple in the 2nd Ave bike lane.  Really dumb or reckless promoters to threaten freeway traffic with falling steel pigs. 

  • Lisa February 13, 2018 (1:49 pm)
    This is outrageous. I cannot believe we have to be subjected to the likes of poor innocent green piggies being set up in the open like that. I’m a vegetarian and am outraged that their likeness could be used in such a cruel and unusual way.

    Oh the horror. How will I get this out of my head? Some things cannot be unseen.

    Yes it’s garbage being masked as free advertising. Just like all the soda cans and empty packages strewn along the Alki walkway. Exactly like that.

    <tongue in cheek>

