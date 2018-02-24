From the WSB Lost/Found Pets page: Rescuing tuxedo cat Sam

For 10 years, WSB has been home to the only all-West Seattle lost/found pets webpage. Once in a while, the story of a lost/found pet scampers out here to the news page. Like tonight, the story of Sam‘s rescue. Sam’s person Jackie e-mailed us this morning saying Sam was missing in Gatewood. Not long after we posted the listing, Jackie e-mailed again to say, “We just got a call from the post and we found him but he is way up a tree.” We mentioned Canopy Cat Rescue – perhaps remembering them from the story of Miep in 2016. Jackie contacted them, and they showed up just a few hours later:



We asked Jackie to send a photo if she could, since we were off-peninsula covering the basketball game. She sent both of these!

And she recapped, “Shaun from Canopy Cat Rescue climbed that big ole tree and rescued Sam! We are so thankful to CCR, the West Seattle Blog, and our amazing community!” (Re: that last reference, she said they heard from lots of people who wanted to help.) Canopy Cat Rescue, by the way, is a nonprofit run by arborists (who were on reality TV for a while!), and does accept donations.