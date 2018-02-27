FRIDAY: Dance, dine, and play, while helping West Seattle High School

Just three days until your chance to dance, dine, and play, while raising money for students! If you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

Spring is nearly in the air and it is time to secure your place at the West Seattle High School Spring Swing Dance. Mark your calendars for Friday, March 2, 6:30 PM, in the WSHS Commons. This event features musical performances from the West Seattle Big Band, WSHS Jazz Ensembles and new this year, our orchestra! Delicious appetizers and desserts prepared by WSHS culinary arts students will be served. Also enjoy fun games, dollar raffle and raffle for exciting themed Gift Baskets. Dancing is encouraged but not required.

Save some money and purchase your tickets online (deadline is Wednesday). Tickets are $20 (plus $ 0.56 processing fee) for adults (online), $25 at the door. Student tickets are $10 and available at the door. Game bracelets will be $5 at the event.