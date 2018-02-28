FRIDAY: 8th annual Soul Jambalaya concert at Chief Sealth IHS

Friday night at 7 pm, you’re invited to this year’s edition of an annual don’t-miss musical celebration in the auditorium at Chief Sealth International High School – Soul Jambalaya. As announced by longtime music educator, and assistant principal at adjoining Denny International Middle School, Marcus Pimpleton, it’s another stellar lineup:

Soul Jambalaya 2018 will feature some pretty outstanding artists and music ensembles (Clinton Fearon, The Total Experience Gospel Choir, Septimus, and the Native Jazz Trio) in concert with our very own Chief Sealth Jazz Band as we celebrate the contributions of African Americans to the music of the world.

The concert is free of charge, although donations will be graciously accepted to support jazz education and events at Chief Sealth.

It would be really great to have a full audience to support these great artists who are giving so generously of their time to provide our students with an opportunity to enjoy authentic performances of these important music styles. Please consider joining us and inviting friends.