FOLLOWUP: State Patrol identifies driver killed in Myers Way exit crash

February 6, 2018 2:38 pm
In this morning’s traffic/transit coverage, we mentioned a fatal crash at the southbound Highway 509 exit to Myers Way. This afternoon the Washington State Patrol says the driver’s next of kin has been notified and so they are identifying him as 42-year-old Felix Alvarado-Rodriguez of Seattle. The WSP “media memo” about the crash says he was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade which, for reasons still under investigation, “left (the) roadway to (the) right, struck a tree.” The original emergency callout was just after 6 am.

  • Kathleen February 6, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    RIP.  I am so sad for this man and his family.  So young.

  • Alki resident February 6, 2018 (6:03 pm)
    What a horrible way to go. I’m so sorry, prayers to family and friends if this man.

