FOLLOWUP: See what else Metro is about to change

One day after our report on how some West Seattle-serving bus routes will change while the Lander Street Bridge project is built, we have more news of Metro changes. As reported in our Tuesday story, the Lander-related reroutes will kick in with Metro’s March 10th “service change,” and today, Metro has gone public with what else is changing then. The announcement is here; the route-by-route list of changes is here. Breaking it down for local routes:

RAPIDRIDE C LINE

On weekdays, two new northbound peak-period trips leaving SW Barton St & 29th Ave SW at 7:26 and 9 am will be added. Also, the first two northbound trips to South Lake Union leaving the Westwood Village at 4:17 and 4:47 am will be revised to leave eight minutes later at 4:25 and 4:55 am. A new southbound trip to Westwood Village leaving Valley St & Fairview Ave N at 4 pm will also be added.

ROUTE 21

Rerouting because of Lander Street project; timetable/map here (PDF)

ROUTE 22

On Sunday only, southbound Route 22 to Arbor Heights will be revised to operate westbound on SW Oregon St and southbound Glenn Way SW to regular routing on California Ave SW. Route 22 will not operate eastbound on SW Oregon St between 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW, and southbound on California Ave SW between SW Oregon St and SW Edmunds St. The bus stop eastbound on SW Oregon St just west of California Ave SW will not be served.

Timetable/map here (PDF)

ROUTE 37

Rerouting because of Lander Street project; timetable/map here (PDF)

ROUTE 50

Rerouting because of Lander Street project, and adding two trips; timetable/map here (PDF) – and here’s the map that wasn’t available for our report yesterday:

ROUTE 60

Downtown rerouting; timetable/map here (PDF)

ROUTES 116, 118, 119

Rerouting because of Lander Street project; timetables/maps are here (PDF)

Again, the added trips and reroutes take effect on Saturday, March 10th.