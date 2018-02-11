West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

FOLLOWUP: New signage is up for side-by-side Highway 99 exits

February 11, 2018 4:37 pm
6 COMMENTS
 Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photo taken this afternoon)

As promised, SDOT did indeed install new signs this weekend to replace the ones that had been missing a while just before the side-by-side West Seattle Bridge/Harbor Island exits on southbound Highway 99. The verbiage for the bridge-exit sign is a little simpler, compared to what was on the old sign, as shown below in a Google Maps image from 2014:

(The blurring in that image is Google’s, not ours.) As reported here two weeks ago, the previous signs had been removed due to windstorm damage, the city said, while noting one sign was planned for replacement anyway.

6 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: New signage is up for side-by-side Highway 99 exits"

  • chemist February 11, 2018 (7:53 pm)
    Reply

    Aww, I remember being confused by the old West Seattle Fr. sign when I first moved out here.  The slightly-off “Br” patch always gave me a wry smile.

    Maybe the next version of the sign will include something like a freeway “multiple exit arrow diagram” since there’s not really two distinct lanes for West Seattle Bridge vs Harbor Island like the down arrow indicator usually suggests (although I guess there could be).

    Like these types of arrows.

    • WSB February 11, 2018 (7:56 pm)
      Reply

      Yeah, I tried via Google Images to find a picture of when it said Fwy. but no luck. Perhaps somewhere else but ran out of time to keep looking.

      • chemist February 11, 2018 (9:06 pm)
        Reply

        I couldn’t find any old pictures on google maps, but I did come across this one where it looks like there may have been arrows on a smaller sign prior to this full-span sign.  I can’t quite tell from your picture if they removed the traffic sensors entirely or just swapped some of them out for smaller models.

        http://www.alpsroads.net/roads/wa/wa_99/sharbor_1.jpg

  • J February 11, 2018 (9:20 pm)
    Reply

    All I could ask for now is lane markings on the road that correspond to the signs. So many times I’ve been in an Uber/Lyft and they get confused about what goes where and have to cut somebody off at the last minute to get in the proper lane.

    • Question Authority February 11, 2018 (9:48 pm)
      Reply

      Just wait until those faux taxi firms starting using the 99 tunnel, their GPS signal will be lost and they won’t know how to get to the other end.

  • Trickycoolj February 11, 2018 (11:13 pm)
    Reply

    The sign before this one does have a Y type arrow showing the double exit. But as we drove it last night it seems like some better/longer striping would help show there’s 2 exits. Also noticed some orange signs on the ground next to each exit that also said WS and HI with arrows respectively. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

