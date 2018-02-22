West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

38℉

FOLLOWUP: More details about Mayor Jenny Durkan’s West Seattle visit Saturday

February 22, 2018 12:21 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

We first told you back on Tuesday that Mayor Jenny Durkan is coming to West Seattle for a public event on Saturday. We’ve obtained a few more details about the event via the mayor’s office and local community organizations:

-The mayor will be joined by representatives of city departments including SDOT, Seattle Public Utilities, Department of Neighborhoods, the Office of Economic Development, Parks, Office of Housing, Seattle Housing Authority, Office of Planning and Community Development, Seattle Police, and Seattle Fire “with information about city-wide programs, and projects specific to West Seattle”

-The mayor plans to “discuss her vision for building a more affordable, inclusive Seattle” as described in her State of the City speech on Tuesday

She’s also expected to visit several local businesses before the public event, which is scheduled for 1 pm to 2 pm Saturday at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

Share This

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: More details about Mayor Jenny Durkan's West Seattle visit Saturday"

  • ScubaFrog February 22, 2018 (1:22 pm)
    Reply

    Go Jenny!!  I’m so excited to hear what she has to say.  She sounds so promising as a leader re “shared prosperity”.  Let’s go Seattle, we can finally seriously address homelessness and the middle classes’ woes.

  • Swede. February 22, 2018 (2:45 pm)
    Reply

    building a more affordable, inclusive Seattle”

    That’s a little but late I would say. Don’t think all the people that had to move due to rent explosion, gotten homeless or seen their favorite restaurants, bars, businesses etc. dissappear going to get a massive increase of income to be able to come back. Because it won’t get cheaper to live here just because the new major says so. 

  • Concerned February 22, 2018 (3:19 pm)
    Reply

    Shared prosperity? Sounds code for socialism

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann