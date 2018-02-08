FOLLOWUP: Installation planned this weekend for new SB 99 West Seattle Bridge/Harbor Island exit signs

Two weeks ago, we published a report on SDOT‘s promise to replace the signs that have been missing for quite some time on southbound Highway 99 just before the side-by-side exits for the westbound West Seattle Bridge and Harbor Island. SDOT now has set the dates for installation. Here’s the announcement:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that SDOT crews will reduce the number of southbound SR 99 travel lanes on Saturday February 10, and Sunday, February 11 to replace overhead signs directing travelers on southbound SR 99 to West Seattle and Harbor Island.

This work will reduce the number of southbound travel lanes to create work zones for crews just north of the West Seattle and Harbor Island exits starting Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday afternoon. Please use extra caution during this time as lane closures will alternate depending on the location of signs being replaced. SDOT would like to thank the public for its patience while this work is being completed.