FOLLOWUP: City gets state grant for Don Armeni Boat Ramp project

(From February 2017 presentation about this project and others – obviously the timeline has slid)

11:47 AM: One year ago, we reported on Seattle Parks‘ plans to renovate Don Armeni Boat Ramp with two new floating ramps. The expected start date was listed at the time as last fall, but it hasn’t happened yet. Parks was pursuing a grant to cover part of the $1.5 million cost, and now there’s word the city is getting it – a mayoral announcement on Wednesday mentioned the $374,950 state grant for the project. We’re checking with Parks to get the new timeline.

ADDED 1:57 PM: Christina Hirsch with Parks tells WSB, “Due to the uncertainty with funding over the last year, design and permitting was put on hold. We will be restarting our efforts in March 2018 once agreements are in place and will get a status update out in the second quarter of 2018.”