FOLLOWUP: C & P Coffee situation, one month later

It’s been a full month now since first word that the 5612 California SW site of C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) had been put up for sale. Days later, proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores – who have been leasing the Craftsman house on the site for 15 years, not only selling beverages but also running it as what many consider a community center – launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise some of the money needed to buy it. And though their landlord tentatively accepted another offer, they said they had right of first refusal. At that time, a deadline was mentioned. We’ve been checking in with the Moores, including a conversation with Cameron today, and she says that deadline is no longer in play. Other than that, she says, there’s nothing to report – they’re still working toward a purchase, and there are “many moving pieces” in the situation. She stresses that they are endlessly thankful for all the community support. (That includes the upcoming “heartbombing” event organized by Historic Seattle next Tuesday.)