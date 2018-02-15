West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Bruce Stotler finalizes his gift to Schmitz Park’s future

February 15, 2018 10:17 am
6 COMMENTS
Six weeks after the City Council signed off on the deal for Bruce Stotler‘s Schmitz Park-neighboring property, so that it’ll eventually become part of the park, he signed the final paperwork in a small ceremony at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum headquarters.

With Stotler in the celebratory photo above are, from left, Chip Nevins from Seattle Parks, Vicki Schmitz-Block, former City Councilmember Tom Rasmussen – who had worked for years to help make it happen – and SWSHS vice president Nancy Sorensen. The photos are courtesy of SWSHS executive director Jeff McCord, who says, “The Southwest Seattle Historical Society was pleased to host the signing at the Log House Museum, and we believe property owner Bruce Stotler is doing a great thing for our West Seattle community!” Backstory is in our previous coverage – here, here, and here.

Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Bruce Stotler finalizes his gift to Schmitz Park's future"

  • Ajwren February 15, 2018 (10:23 am)
    Thank you, Bruce!  

  • workdowntown February 15, 2018 (10:56 am)
    Thanks very much Bruce!  Very generous and kind.      

  • Emily T February 15, 2018 (11:36 am)
    This is welcome good news today. Thank you, Bruce!!!

  • SJ February 15, 2018 (11:41 am)
    This is fantastic!  Love hearing stories about the good people in the world, and West Seattle specifically.

    • WSB February 15, 2018 (11:55 am)
      Us too! And we have another one coming up soon.

  • annika February 15, 2018 (1:11 pm)
    Your generous gift will be enjoyed by children of all ages for many years to come.  Thank you, Bruce Stotler!  

