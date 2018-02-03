West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: After open houses for new West Seattle Junction park, you can now vote online for your favorite design

February 3, 2018 12:28 pm
 West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Whether or not you made it to one of Thursday’s open houses for the new West Seattle Junction park (4700 block of 40th SW), you might be interested in the next step – the online survey you can use to see and choose which of the three designs you like best. Just got word from Seattle Parks‘ Karimah Edwards that the survey is now available online. The survey page also gives you a closeup of each design option, and has links to the “virtual tours” – Option 1 is here, Option 2 is here, Option 3 is here. The park will be on two-thirds of an acre that the city bought five years ago and “landbanked” until now; $1.9 million from Park District levy proceeds is budgeted to develop it, with construction expected next year.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: After open houses for new West Seattle Junction park, you can now vote online for your favorite design"

  • ACG February 3, 2018 (12:55 pm)
    I’m late to the party here… could someone please describe where this is located?  I googled the 4700 block of 40th SW, but still am unsure exactly where this park is going. Thanks!

    • WSB February 3, 2018 (1:40 pm)
      North of Broadstone Sky. Across from the west side of the Masonic Hall. Where the tents used for temp Fire Station 32 are. Does that help?

