FOLLOWUP: 16-year-old South Park shooting victim has died; vigil planned tonight

February 19, 2018 4:30 pm
(WSB photo, February 7th)

The 16-year-old boy shot in South Park almost two weeks ago has died. While police have yet to publicly announce that it’s now a murder investigation, community advocates are getting the word out. And a candlelight vigil to remember him is planned at 6 pm tonight near the shooting scene by the Chevron station at 8819 14th Avenue South, same place where more than 100 gathered after a silent march two nights after the shooting. Community advocates also have set up an online fundraiser for the family of the young man to help with funeral costs and hospital bills. Meantime, police have not disclosed any additional details of the investigation, and no arrests have been reported.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: 16-year-old South Park shooting victim has died; vigil planned tonight"

  • Doree Fazio-Young February 19, 2018 (5:58 pm)
    One of my Lunch Kids❤😢

    • Admiral Mom February 19, 2018 (7:48 pm)
      So sorry Doree, to you and all the people that knew and loved this young man. So very sad

