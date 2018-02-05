West Seattle, Washington

05 Monday

49℉

FIRE STATION OPEN HOUSES: 3 open in West Seattle for Neighbor Day visits

February 5, 2018 2:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

This Saturday is Neighbor Day around the city – and one of the most popular aspects is the chance to visit local fire stations during Neighbor Day open houses. They’re not all open for the occasion but here are the ones on the list this time – 11 am-1 pm Saturday (February 10th) – in West Seattle:

-Fire Station 11 in Highland Park (16th/Holden)
-Fire Station 29 in North Admiral (2139 Ferry SW)
-Fire Station 37 in Sunrise Heights (35th/Holden)

More about Neighbor Day as the week goes on!

Share This

No Replies to "FIRE STATION OPEN HOUSES: 3 open in West Seattle for Neighbor Day visits"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann