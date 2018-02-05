FIRE STATION OPEN HOUSES: 3 open in West Seattle for Neighbor Day visits

This Saturday is Neighbor Day around the city – and one of the most popular aspects is the chance to visit local fire stations during Neighbor Day open houses. They’re not all open for the occasion but here are the ones on the list this time – 11 am-1 pm Saturday (February 10th) – in West Seattle:

-Fire Station 11 in Highland Park (16th/Holden)

-Fire Station 29 in North Admiral (2139 Ferry SW)

-Fire Station 37 in Sunrise Heights (35th/Holden)

More about Neighbor Day as the week goes on!