West Seattle, Washington

13 Tuesday

47℉

UPDATE: Fire call in Fauntleroy, dog rescued

February 13, 2018 12:27 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

12:27 PM: Seattle Fire has a big response on the way to the 9100 block of 45th SW in Fauntleroy. More to come.

12:32 PM: We’re just arriving – smoke is visible. It’s a three-story condo building with fire in one unit, per SFD radio, with one firefighter noting they’ve rescued a dog. (Photo added)

And if you’re hearing a helicopter, it’s a TV chopper taking a look.

12:39 PM: SFD tells us this was an electrical problem in a wall and while it generated a lot of smoke, it was confined to the wall. Nobody hurt.

12:44 PM: Note that 45th SW is blocked between Wildwood and Director (just north of the Endolyne mini-business district) until more of the SFD units leave.

Share This

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire call in Fauntleroy, dog rescued"

  • Sheila Two Dogs February 13, 2018 (12:39 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the quick update!  We live in Fauntleroy Cove and have seen several fire trucks along with the helicopter.  Glad to hear a dog was rescued!!  Fingers crossed everyone is safe – animals and people alike.  :)

  • Jesse February 13, 2018 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    Glad to see no body was hurt and the senior pup was rescued ❤️

  • Linda February 13, 2018 (2:05 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the quick update. I could hear multiple sirens and I’m relieved to hear it was a smoke fire and no one was hurt. And a special thanks to the fireman for rescuing that poor dog who must have been terrified

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann