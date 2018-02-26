West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

36℉

DEVELOPMENT: ‘All West Seattle’ team working on possible new 7-story building for heart of The Junction

February 26, 2018 3:35 pm
|      48 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(King County Assessor’s Office photos)

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

While there’s been plenty of development in The Junction in the past few years, nothing new has been proposed for California Avenue SW since the construction of the mixed-use buildings now known as Junction 47 (California/Alaska) and 4730 California.

But now, for the first time in almost six years, a major new proposal has emerged for the heart of The Junction.

City files show a new early-stage proposal for 4747 California SW, described as a “7-story mixed-use building.” While the address is for the Bikram Yoga building, the preliminary site plan shows the project would also include the land currently holding the Sleepers in Seattle building to its north (4741 California SW).

That building is co-owned by Husky Deli proprietor Jack Miller, with whom we talked this afternoon about the plan. He stresses that it is early-stage indeed – no specifics on how many apartments or parking spaces (but he says there WILL be parking). Miller also emphasized to WSB that it’s an all-local team; the development firm listed in city files, HB Management – also on record as owner of the yoga building – was founded by one of his neighbors, Ed Hewson, a friend since childhood.

Miller says, “We’re hoping to make something really nice.” He says redeveloping the furniture-store site, in particular, is unavoidable because the 79-year-old building is deteriorating, from the roof on down. He feels building in that spot also will be least disruptive to The Junction’s business mix – “We love The Junction.” A new building might even be a new home for his own business someday.

The four lots involved (this would NOT go all the way to Edmunds – the corner lot is under separate ownership) are all zoned for 85-foot development (and potentially higher if HALA upzoning goes through as proposed), so a 7-story building would not be maxing out the capacity. The preliminary site plan carries the name of the architecture firm Ankrom Moisan, which is Portland-based but has Seattle and San Francisco offices. As always with development proposals, we’ll continue to follow up on this one, which will require Design Review if it gets to that stage.

Share This

48 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: 'All West Seattle' team working on possible new 7-story building for heart of The Junction"

  • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    Why the stress on parking spaces? It is an urban center with rapid ride and multiple buses. The parking will just raise the rent of the commercial and apartments. Looks like we will excludes those without the need for a car on a future light rail line with frequent transit currently.

    • HM February 26, 2018 (5:08 pm)
      Reply

      I wondered about the emphasis on parking myself.  And I don’t know if it was intentional, but the way the owner sounds to be stressing how the development team is local and there’s a need to redevelop anyway and so forth, it’s like they already feel like they need to be on the defensive about developing the property at all.  Development isn’t inherently bad.  It’s actually good for cities.  It’s how they become cities.  It’s how people get places to live and businesses have places to operate.  There’s a review process to work out ideas that are truly bad or truly detrimental to the area.

      It’s sad that a developer would feel like they need to come out of the gate defending themselves against groups that just hate everything developers do instead of celebrating the project.

      • WS Guy February 26, 2018 (7:22 pm)
        Reply

        I’ll guess that it’s because parking is essential to businesses like his. They need to draw customers from all of West Seattle, not just from within walking distance to an apartment or bus stop.

        • John Frog February 26, 2018 (7:57 pm)
          Reply

          Parking IS essential to my utilizing stores in the WS Junction. Living in Arbor Hts, any lack of parking will discourage my trying to  shop there.

    • ETaylor February 26, 2018 (5:18 pm)
      Reply

      “He stresses that it is early-stage indeed – no specifics on how many apartments or parking spaces (but he says there WILL be parking).”

  • natinstl February 26, 2018 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    As long as people live in Seattle most are going to have cars. If you like to hike, camp, fish, etc… and generally enjoy Western Washington a bus isn’t  going to go all the places you want. 

    • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (8:39 pm)
      Reply

      Yet here I am, I do all of those car free.  So surprise me how someone can’t enjoy the junction without parking…I’m guess walking 2-3 blocks seems out of the ordinary, but in the face of climate change parking is apparently required.

      • chemist February 26, 2018 (10:39 pm)
        Reply

        I’ll trade in my car when West Seattle has light rail, ok?

  • Peter L. February 26, 2018 (5:02 pm)
    Reply

    A new sleeper development. 

    Snooze to me. 

    Guess we can take this lying down. 

    I’ll recline from further comment. 

    • Azimuth February 26, 2018 (6:09 pm)
      Reply

      Geez, somebody woke up on the wrong side of the bed

    • Erithan February 26, 2018 (6:10 pm)
      Reply

      Hopefully they’ll look bed-der then some of the other new stuff.


      Sorry to tired for a more worthy pun. ; ;

  • Swede. February 26, 2018 (5:10 pm)
    Reply

    I find the extremely low quality of construction interesting, and sadening at the same time.  A 79 year young building ‘deteriorating from the roof down’ is really bad! I live close to the ‘Morgan junction’ and there is a major renovation project there where they replacing all the balconies on one apartment (maybe condos, I haven’t checked) because they where so rutted out they literally fell off the side when they started the work! And that place only been there since -97… 

    Guessing whatever being put up in this place won’t make it even 79 years like the current place managed. 

    • CAM February 26, 2018 (6:33 pm)
      Reply

      I may be wrong, but I believe the age of the building you are saying is getting reno’d likely puts it right in the time frame of all the unscrupulous condo developers who did some really shoddy work which ultimately resulted in a change in the laws surrounding condo buildings that now make them less than attractive for developers to build.
      Having just gone through an adventure in the condo market, I can tell you that the number of condo buildings built in the 90s which are now getting substantial renos is quite shocking.

      • Swede. February 27, 2018 (12:18 am)
        Reply

        It’s beyond poorly made, and from seeing how current houses are built, it’d be the same with them. Most construction is a level or two bellow the worst IKEA furniture ever made! 

        Hope your ‘adventures’ did end well for you. 

  • TJ February 26, 2018 (5:16 pm)
    Reply

    Why the stress on parking spaces? Because people will continue to have cars, even if they travel to work downtown on public transportation. Since Seattle is unfortunately following the path of San Francisco, it should see what is going on there. Traffic worse than here with a light rail system people here envy. Car ownership is not going away. Ignoring that and pretending that won’t be the case would be regrettable and selling out current residents

    • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (8:43 pm)
      Reply

      no, having people subscribe to your idea of what is required to live in Seattle is the problem. I’m car free, yet I live a full life. I hike on the weekends without a car. I travel all over the city with multiple options to get around, just because you believe a car is required doesn’t make it true. Get out once in a while, expand your horizons, I can imagine it is difficult, but a car isn’t required.

      • Canton February 26, 2018 (10:27 pm)
        Reply

        Do you have family, or kids?

  • just wondering February 26, 2018 (5:18 pm)
    Reply

    Possibly seven stories?  

    Yuck

    • Swede. February 26, 2018 (6:56 pm)
      Reply

      At current zoning yes. But since ‘HALA’ will go thru likely higher, since more is better, for profits. And that’s always #1… 

      • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (8:45 pm)
        Reply

        since it is better for the city, current and future residents. But then again, those of us who can’t afford a single family house are “bad” according to those who oppose HALA.

        • CMT February 26, 2018 (10:46 pm)
          Reply

          Yet renters oppose MHA (that’s the rezone part of HALA FYI) too since they know it will result in higher property taxes passed on to them and redevelopment of existing rental homes, leading to displacement.   

          BTW, it is great that you enjoy a car free lifestyle.  Harder to do with young children or if you are elderly and/or have mobility issues. We need to be realistic about our neighbors’ needs and limitations.

          • Nigel February 27, 2018 (12:10 am)

            ADA mass transit is key to my movement in the city; changing/aging health issues is the reason I had to give up driving my private car. I find it much easier and affordable to use mass transit. Also “renters” do not have a single point of view. Since that group is made up of many people there are many perspective. Please do not speak for me or everyone else.

  • JustinVP February 26, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    I’ve been anticipating parts of that block to be redeveloped.  I figured it would be the parking lot and financial paper (old bank) building on the corner to go first,  but the buildings mentioned in this article are fairly ragged.

    The good news as I see it is that this block is being redeveloped in fairly small chunks, and hopefully a slow pace.  A few modest sized buildings naturally look and feel better than one huge one like Whole Foods or LA Fitness buildings.

  • LJ February 26, 2018 (6:43 pm)
    Reply

    Many years ago I was told  by an elderly gentleman that there used to be a pond under where the junction feed and seed building  is located. 

    If that is true it may add to the construction costs since that was the  building on the south side of this proposed project. 

     

  • TAK February 26, 2018 (7:11 pm)
    Reply

    the cultural assassination of West Seattle continues 

    • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (8:47 pm)
      Reply

      can I ask you what that means? So your lot cut down the trees, paved over the land, and now adding density is assassination? Get a grip and realize your choices are different than mine. I care about climate change and prevent sprawl that will decimate our limited forests.

  • JanS February 26, 2018 (7:45 pm)
    Reply

    stress on parking because it’s the damned junction, and parking is at a
    premium now, and if anyone believes that the people who will live in
    that huge building won’t have cars, you’re a bit daft. Metro takes you
    to work, not skiing on the weekend, or to the zoo, or for a ride to the
    ocean and back, or to Southcenter or costco or any number of places. So,
    let’s not act surprised when people complain that there needs to be parking. Please !

    • Trickycoolj February 26, 2018 (10:23 pm)
      Reply

      Amen.  I’m glad some folks here have figured out how to hike car free but you can’t exactly go skiing car free.  Heck my costco trip on my way home filled my car, no way I could have gotten all of it home on the bus with the required transfer downtown.

  • RJ February 26, 2018 (7:49 pm)
    Reply

    RIP Wigwam

  • CherSeattle February 26, 2018 (8:07 pm)
    Reply

    Depressing as hell. Bye West Seattle, it was nice knowing you.

  • Westside 3 February 26, 2018 (8:10 pm)
    Reply

    I hope they can design in some setback and height variation, otherwise that stretch of California is going to feel like driving down a slot canyon.  7 stories roughly translates to 70 feet above grade.

  • Kris February 26, 2018 (8:35 pm)
    Reply

    Has anyone been to Lake City  shopping area . It has tall buildings on either side of the street and is dark and dreary now. Its not a pleasant area to shop now and their is not a lot of foot traffic anymore.  If we have tall building on both side of the street in West Seattle shopping area the same thing  will happen here. 

    • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (8:55 pm)
      Reply

      I’m sorry that your anecdote is wrong. It is factually proven the providing dense mixed use development in walkable neighborhoods (the junction being that) increases foot traffic and support for businesses. I know it is difficult to understand the changes, but it is true! These are positives for the businesses and Seattle. I welcome our new neighbors when the building is built.

  • 1994 February 26, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Bryce Yadon for being concerned about the earth. Please keep in mind most of us do our fair share too even if we drive a car, scooter, motor bike….or even ride the bus which uses fossil fuel too. And remember that you only pay 30% of the actual cost to ride the bus while taxes pick up the other 70% of the cost.

    • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (9:32 pm)
      Reply

      guess what, I pay taxes that support cars, even though I don’t have one. Did you know that property taxes are how the City of Seattle pays for road maintenance, sidewalks, and well all transportation related issueds?  Also do you want all residents driving? If you drive doesn’t supporting transit, and keeping me off the road, support your bad climate habit? 

    • Bryce Yadon February 26, 2018 (10:14 pm)
      Reply

      and all roads in the city are paid by property taxes so I’m confused by your point. Are you trying to say I don’t pay my fair share, because you are wrong. Cars are subsidized at a higher rate than transit.

  • Onion February 26, 2018 (9:25 pm)
    Reply

    I trust Jack Miller, who probably has as much interest in retaining the character of the Junction as anyone. So   yes, please include parking for the rest of us who are getting older or can’t rely exclusively on public transport or bikes. 

  • Plf February 26, 2018 (9:43 pm)
    Reply

    I use to go to huskies and northwest frame at least once a week for 20 years no longer a customer, since can’t find a place to park the vast majority of time

    i have found the met market in admiral has the same fun items except ice cream which  is not good enough to deal with the parking or lack of

    7 stories, even life long west seattle business owners at the end of the day will put profit ahead of other considerations, most of us would do the same

  • theresa February 26, 2018 (10:13 pm)
    Reply

    guys i totally understand small cozy town feel but honestly when fire dept comes and does inspection and says to the emplyees if something comes up like earthquake get out of the building it will collapse then you gotta say ohh ok lets fix it……..its not just urban dev… it is literally these building will crumble they are not fit for some natural disaters that are real options here now …

  • seattlecris February 26, 2018 (10:17 pm)
    Reply

    Jack, like me, probably remembers when we almost lost the junction when they put in paid parking. Jack is from West Seattle so he gets it. The junction needs parking. You come in, you shop a bit and then you go. The junction isn’t for hanging out shopping. It’s for real shopping. You can even get groceries in the junction!

  • aa February 26, 2018 (10:23 pm)
    Reply

    Not everyone can take public transit. I have problems with motion sickness severe enough that I can’t take a bus or ride the water taxi. I have to drive.  And I didn’t get a sense he was emphasizing parking beyond the understandable desire to cut off the no parking complaints before they start.

    Judgy Judgersons!

    • chemist February 26, 2018 (11:15 pm)
      Reply

      Some parking will be needed simply to help with move-in/out and to ensure whatever retail space can get deliveries. 

      I want to know how much bike parking, because the city council’s PLUZ committee heard from the Association of Pedestrian and Bicycle Professionals and is thinking the minimum bike parking going forward is 1 secured spot per 1 unit.  That’s a lot of bike parking for new buildings.

  • Curate February 26, 2018 (10:45 pm)
    Reply

    Please make sure to offer appealing spots for Bakery Nouveau and NW Art and Frame so that they will be able to stay in the new building!

    • WSB February 26, 2018 (11:05 pm)
      Reply

      Just to clarify … the proposed site only includes the buildings currently holding Sleepers and Bikram Yoga … Bakery Nouveau and NW Art and Frame are a different building (may not look that way, but they are) and not involved.

  • TJ February 26, 2018 (11:02 pm)
    Reply

    Bryce Yadon, I do get out. I jog 15 miles a week, I walk to Starbucks on weekends (all weather permitting). I drive for everything else. Always will. And not driving for climate change? Sorry, but that excuse is getting obsolete as cars keep getting more efficient and cleaner, never mind a future of electric cars looks realistic. The air here was far dirtier in the 1970’s than now. Regarding single family homes, yes, we are maxed out in the city. But sprawl has allowed Americans to realize the american dream of owning a home with a yard. And that is still true and is not changing. Yes, young adults and people close to retirement may want a apartment (and some people may never want a house, true), but most still at least want to own a house. It is part of american society. Most here in these apartments will have cars

  • TJ February 26, 2018 (11:13 pm)
    Reply

    The statement about cars being subsidized more than transit is flawed. While roads may be paid for by property taxes, my car or gas is not (please save me the “cost of wars over oil”). Buses use these roads too, and they are heavily subsidized, along with the rides….

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann