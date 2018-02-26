West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: 2222 SW Barton project gets key approval

February 26, 2018 11:17 am
|      7 COMMENTS
(Image from Design Review packet by Cleave Architecture)

From today’s Land Use Information Bulletin: The apartment project just uphill from the southeast edge of Westwood Village has received key land-use approval. 2222 SW Barton [map] – a project first reported here almost two years ago – is planned as a 4-story building with 39 apartments and 27 “small efficiency dwelling units” (microstudios), no offstreet-parking spaces. Southwest Design Review Board members gave their final approval at a meeting last September (here’s the city report). The decision (PDF) published today opens an appeal period – the official notice explains how to file one; March 12th is the deadline.

7 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: 2222 SW Barton project gets key approval"

  • Scott A February 26, 2018 (12:29 pm)
    It’ll be nice to have a sidewalk along the north side of Barton Street as part of this project.  Now if SDOT would just create some kind of a walking path or sidewalk for another block or so to the east there would be a decent walking route on the north side of Barton all the way to Delridge that’s not blocked by parked cars.      

  • N. Bringolf February 26, 2018 (12:46 pm)
    I know it is of no concern to you but the parking is an issue for me.  I live on 24th just south of the structure you are going to install with no off street parking.  To think that tenants won’t have cars is absurd.  Where are the cars going to be parked?  Undoubtedly, in front of my house.  Thoughtless and uncaring.

    • Jon Wright February 26, 2018 (3:20 pm)
      Well, the area in front of your house is public right-of-way. Why would it be “thoughtless and uncaring” if a member of the public used a public resource?

  • H February 26, 2018 (1:03 pm)
    I know that this area  is supposed to be a huge transit hub but I hope that this is one of the few builds that is granted permits for zero parking.

    • WSB February 26, 2018 (1:06 pm)
      The documents note “none planned, none required.”

  • CarDriver February 26, 2018 (3:30 pm)
    N Bringolf. Hate to be the bearer of bad news but the neighborhood will be seeing lot’s of new cars. The sad reality is that the city is convinced that large #’s of people don’t, or won’t have car’s. The REALITY is that most, if not all of these new resident’s WILL have at least 1 car. In addition they will have friends and family visit-the MAJORITY will come by car. To those of you that will say I’m wrong please provide some REAL FACTS  supporting your theory that people don’t, and won’t ever own a car.

  • CarDriver February 26, 2018 (3:33 pm)
    Another note. On today’s news a new study was reported on. Uber and Lyft drivers are clogging the streets. Their increase is due to more people riding. The new people could have walked, taken transit or biked but preferred going in a car.

