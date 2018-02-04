West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Officer stabbed in the hand after detaining tagging suspect at Delridge/Henderson, police say

February 4, 2018 7:38 pm
(First 2 photos by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

7:38 PM: You’ll want to avoid the Delridge/Henderson area, which is reported to be blocked right now for a police investigation, including westward to 20th SW [map]. An “assault with weapons” SFD dispatch is on the way too, for a Seattle Police officer reported to have a knife wound to the hand. More to come.

7:50 PM: We just talked with police at the scene. They tell us the officer who is hurt had just detained a suspected tagger allegedly caught in the act. The suspect, they say, became uncooperative and stabbed the officer in the hand. Not life-threatening – the officer is being taken to the hospital now. Delridge is open but Henderson is blocked just to the west. The suspect is in custody.

(Photo by Tim Durkan)

10:10 PM: We just went over to verify that investigators have cleared the scene and reopened the road, which they have. We hope to find out more tomorrow about the officer’s condition and the suspect’s status.

16 Replies to "UPDATE: Officer stabbed in the hand after detaining tagging suspect at Delridge/Henderson, police say"

  • South Delridge resident February 4, 2018 (7:48 pm)
    Just drove by on 20th. Big police presence … we live a few blocks down and can hear medics etc on the way 

  • floppy February 4, 2018 (8:05 pm)
    wow, why was he not shot by the police officer?

    • WSB February 4, 2018 (8:11 pm)
      Details are few. This all unfolded very fast – we at first heard a call for backup (but not why), then that a suspect was in custody and everybody can slow down, THEN came word that the officer was hurt, at which time we rolled out.

    • Chuck February 4, 2018 (10:17 pm)
      Dumbest thing I’ve ever read on the blog. Congrats, Floppy. Here’s your sign. 

  • sgs February 4, 2018 (8:22 pm)
    I am so thankful for the officers who deal with this on a daily basis.  What a job.  Hope the officer heals quickly and fully.

  • Kersti Muul February 4, 2018 (8:47 pm)
    Tagging v. Assaulting an officer.

    Made their life 1000x worse 

    😔

  • BH February 4, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    Speaking as someone who has a relative who  fought with and injured a police officer (said relative now serving sentence for such)  I am sure the tagger and their family is glad the officer kept control of the situation without resorting to deadly force.     I’m also grateful for the officer’s and SPD’s efforts and hope the officer’s injury is minor and will heal rapidly. 

    if you live in an area where tagging is a problem –  don’t encourage it by putting up 6 foot tall cedar fences like that –  they are practically begging to be tagged.    Instead use chainlink, wood-frame-with-metal-mesh or a design that alternates the cedar slats on opposite sides of the supporting posts.   Or plant a hedge.   

     

    • KD February 4, 2018 (10:04 pm)
      Or how about this concept.. the homeowner put up whatever beautiful cedar fence they wish and the tagger and any other thuggie be the ones TO ADAPT!!! I’m not trying to be snarky, and I know you are speaking to reality, but let’s have the innocent well behaving citizens go about and have the brats be told what to do. Let’s not advisory dictate how we all should put up ugly alternatives. The reality is to be good and behave. Don’t give in. 

    • Calires February 4, 2018 (10:32 pm)
      I’m also glad the officer didn’t use deadly force on someone who is probably young and temporarily stupid. I was there in my younger years with drugs and it was mainly being white and female that allowed me to avoid being arrested the couple of times I was caught doing something stupid.  That said, the plea to homeowners to not tempt taggers with a wood fence is like telling women not to wear short skirts so as not to entice a rapist.  If a blank wall or short skirt easily tempts someone into a crime, the issue is with that person and they should be away from society until they get those impulses under control.

    • Seattlite February 4, 2018 (10:41 pm)
      BH —- That’s not how it works. Criminals don’t control a property owner’s choice of fence. Criminals are cowards and honest, hard-working citizens are the brave ones who choose to live their lives to the fullest despite the criminals. A BIG SHOUT OUT and THANK YOU to SPD for catching the criminal.  I hope that the police officer’s hand heals quickly.

  • dsa February 4, 2018 (9:23 pm)
    I am so thankful it appears from the report so far the officer is okay.  The tagger really screwed up.

  • Jissy February 4, 2018 (9:31 pm)
    So grateful the officer’s injuires aren’t  life-threatening!    And I hope this is the “SMOKEZ” tagger – that a$$hat has gotten my building fence 3 or 4 times.  And on so many concrete walls in WC it’s disgusting.   Hope to find out — I’ll submit a petition for restitution just to add some accountability and sting.    So tired of these POS’s.

    • WSB February 4, 2018 (9:36 pm)
      Same tag is on the Do Not Enter barricade at our nearby two-arterial intersection. I tried to report it via the city website the other day and the reporting system hung up on the final page, so I have to try again. Anyway, sorry, no details yet on what tag was allegedly in progress in this case.

  • T February 4, 2018 (10:11 pm)
    Glad SPD got a tagger! Hope they arrest more soon. 

  • Also resident 04 February 4, 2018 (10:43 pm)
    I’m sorry the officer was sad.  I appreciate the restraint and that this didn’t result in use of deadly force.

  • Lil Wash February 5, 2018 (12:00 am)
    I live down the street from where this happened and I drive by this fence every day. They have had problems with taggers since the new fence went up. You can’t really see the front in the picture but there was a gang tag (or 3) up there earlier this week of 13 Locos. The taggers are also not shy. I saw them tagging last week in daylight as the cop in front of me drove by. I feel horrible for the homeowner that has to deal with this and the police officer that was injured.

