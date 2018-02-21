CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Honda Ridgeland truck

Cheryl hopes you will be on the lookout for her pickup truck, stolen in North Shorewood:

Blue Honda Ridgeland truck. License #B34996Z. There arent many of these trucks around. This one has small dents in tailgate, right rear tail light broken but still works. Stolen from 26th Ave SW and SW 104th Feb 20th at 1 pm. They came up my driveway opened the door and stole all the keys on the hook and took the truck. If anyone sees this truck parked anywhere or on the road, please call 911.

The theft happened south of the city/county line, so it’s a King County Sheriff’s Office case, but wherever you see it, they’ll be able to pull up the info.