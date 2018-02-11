West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Trial rescheduled for Admiral stabbing suspect Kierra Ward

February 11, 2018 6:55 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

As we continue to check on high-profile West Seattle criminal cases making their way through the court system – the trial for Admiral stabbing suspect Kierra Ward has been pushed to next month. Online court documents show that her lawyer requested the delay during a hearing on Friday, saying they still had a variety of work to do to prepare. So the trial is now tentatively re-set for a March 21st start, depending on what happens at the next readiness hearing (“omnibus”) on March 9th. It’s been four months since Ward was arrested and charged with assault in the knife attack on an Admiral woman who was walking with her baby. She remains in the King County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bail.

6 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Trial rescheduled for Admiral stabbing suspect Kierra Ward"

  • Flimflam February 11, 2018 (7:14 pm)
    Reply

    What more could the lawyer possibly need to do? It’s been 4 months already…

    also, she did it – she’s not a suspect. She clearly stabbed the poor mom.

    • WSB February 11, 2018 (7:53 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, she is a suspect. Until and unless convicted, whether at trial or by pleading guilty, that’s our law. “Defendant” a slightly better word so I’ll use that next time.

  • justme February 11, 2018 (8:35 pm)
    Reply

    I hope she can get the mental health support she needs.

  • Defend Ant February 11, 2018 (8:57 pm)
    Reply

    Uhhggg now even the blog is defending the stance of the criminal given priority over the victim. So sick of this I’m gonna barf. The blog knows without doubt she is guilty as flimflam obviously states. Wake up and defend that which is not only right but which is true. Have you a soul?

    • Lauren February 11, 2018 (9:32 pm)
      Reply

      Have you no knowledge of Due Process and journalistic standards? 

  • Defend Ant February 11, 2018 (10:11 pm)
    Reply

    Nope I only know right from wrong. 

