CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Puget Ridge raid subject charged, back in jail

February 16, 2018 4:35 pm
You might recall that photo, provided by police on Monday when they announced the Sunday arrest of a man at a house on Puget Ridge. As we noted in an update to the story, he was released from jail Monday night on personal recognizance. Now, he’s back in jail, and he’s been charged: One felony drug charge is filed against 28-year-old Gregory Lee Thompson. The charging papers say police found “evidence of drug-dealing activity” at Thompson’s house – baggies and scales, along with the 400+ pills and meth listed in the police report. And the documents say prosecutors believe the 19 guns that also were found – though they are not the subject of a specific charge at this point – “increase the risk that the defendant will commit an act of violence as part of his drug dealing activity.” A $20,000 arrest warrant was issued when the charge was filed, and that’s why Thompson is back in jail as of this afternoon, just before he was due in court for a trial-readiness hearing in another drug case. That hearing has been rescheduled for next Friday.

  • Question Authority February 16, 2018 (5:30 pm)
    It’s certainly not illegal to own weapons but I sincerely hope his were found in a safe.  Having that many just laying around and available for the common prowler is not a wise move for society and it seems his “clients” would up that risk.  The photo somewhat implies they were found between the mattress and box spring which shows we are possibly dealing with extreme intelligence here, let alone a dope fiend.

    • WSB February 16, 2018 (7:15 pm)
      The photo was provided by police with no elaboration on its circumstances, or whether it was even taken at the search location or somewhere else.

      • Question Authority February 16, 2018 (9:49 pm)
        Maybe your right!  Back at the Precinct they have this old mattress just laying around they use for photo shoots.  Really?

        • WSB February 16, 2018 (10:33 pm)
          Just saying we don’t *know*. Show-and-tells aren’t always fancy like this one. They’re also pretty rare.

    • Theresa - Highland Park February 17, 2018 (12:02 am)
      I don’t think meth users/dealers are super concerned about safety issues from unsecured weapons. I’m sure they were strewn all over the place in a chaotic fashion. 

      I really hope this guy gets locked up for a while. 

