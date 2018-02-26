CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School basketball star Grace Sarver spotlighted as Star Times first-team pick

(#20 Grace Sarver in defense mode, WSB photo from November 2017)
Thanks for the tip! As the district-champion West Seattle High School girls get ready for 3A state play starting Thursday night, the Wildcats’ Grace Sarver has just earned an honor: First-team recognition in The Seattle Times‘ winter Star Times picks. The Times describes the junior guard as “One of the fiercest defenders in the Metro League.” See the full Star Times list here. And see Sarver and her teammates’ first state-championships game at the Tacoma Dome at 7:15 pm Thursday (March 1st), vs. the winner of Wednesday’s Seattle Prep–Shorecrest game. (Missed our coverage of the WSHS girls’ Saturday night win over Garfield? It’s here.)
