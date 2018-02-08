CONGRATULATIONS! Seven more West Seattle High School athletes sign for college

(WSB photos)

Though basketball is in the high-school-sports spotlight right now, seven West Seattle High School athletes are celebrating scholarships for other sports, and we were there for their ceremonial signings on Wednesday afternoon, as were proud family members.

The student-athletes are:

Alex Pastrana – Linfield University, football; majoring in exercise science

Ben Dagg – Carroll College, soccer; majoring in physics

Reed Lower – Santa Clara University, rower; majoring in business

Cass Elliott – University of Washington, track and field; majoring in business

Lucy Mead – Bradley University, softball; majoring in business

Hailey Hirano – University of New York, soccer; majoring in business

Joseph Kirk-Woodbury – Olympic Junior College (Bremerton), track and field; majoring in nursing