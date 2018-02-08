West Seattle, Washington

09 Friday

CONGRATULATIONS! Seven more West Seattle High School athletes sign for college

February 8, 2018 2:22 pm
4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Though basketball is in the high-school-sports spotlight right now, seven West Seattle High School athletes are celebrating scholarships for other sports, and we were there for their ceremonial signings on Wednesday afternoon, as were proud family members.

The student-athletes are:

Alex Pastrana – Linfield University, football; majoring in exercise science
Ben Dagg – Carroll College, soccer; majoring in physics
Reed Lower – Santa Clara University, rower; majoring in business
Cass Elliott – University of Washington, track and field; majoring in business
Lucy Mead – Bradley University, softball; majoring in business
Hailey Hirano – University of New York, soccer; majoring in business
Joseph Kirk-Woodbury – Olympic Junior College (Bremerton), track and field; majoring in nursing

4 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! Seven more West Seattle High School athletes sign for college"

  • John Chattin-mcnichols February 8, 2018 (4:22 pm)
    Reply

    Um–it’s New York University (NYU).

    • WSB February 8, 2018 (4:59 pm)
      Reply

      This is exactly how the information was presented on a sheet from the school which our photographer took a picture of so I could write this. I was hoping to doublecheck and link all the universities/colleges but had to run off to a meeting.

  • bolo February 8, 2018 (5:24 pm)
    Reply

    Yesss!!! Go Athletic Scholars!!! Remember there is a great community behind you.

    I know there is a State University of New York.

  • Carol February 8, 2018 (6:02 pm)
    Reply

    Given the she is wearing an NYU hoodie, it would be new York University in new York city. And there are many universities of new York. It’s a whole system of schools just like California’s system. They are called SUNy. Ex new Yorker speaking here

