CONGRATULATIONS! Multiple awards for West Seattle Nursery display at Flower & Garden Festival

That video tweet is just one of the tips we got about this big news – congratulations to West Seattle Nursery for winning multiple awards at the biggest gardening event of the year. From Marie McKinsey:

The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is running now through Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center. We are happy to say that our display garden – Wabi Sabi: Embracing Flawed Beauty – was awarded the Founder’s Cup (best of show) award. We also won a Gold Medal, awards for Best Use of Horticulture, Best Use of Color and the Garden Design Magazine award. We are honored, happy and a bit overwhelmed!

You can read more about the display garden – including its plant list – on the WS Nursery website. For info about the Flower and Garden Festival downtown, go here.