Check your mail! Maybe you got Amy’s envelope

February 26, 2018 9:09 am
Case of theft, or delivery to the wrong address? Amy posted in the WSB Forums that she is hoping the manila envelope USPS says was delivered to her residence really turned up somewhere else instead, so if you by some chance haven’t looked at your Saturday postal mail … take a look when you can, and if you got her envelope, the post includes her contact info (or – in this case or any other time you get someone else’s mail – you can drop it back in a mailbox with a note attached “wrong address”).

  • Julie February 26, 2018 (9:27 am)
    USPS can be pretty lame at times. A few years ago sent an envelope overnight/registered return receipt . Recipient never received it (check for $8,000). Went on USPS website and it indicated envelope was left on a windowsill at the address. No signature obtained. What a joke and waste of money.

  • Colette February 26, 2018 (9:52 am)
    I live in the Genesee/Junction area. When we have our regular USPS guy, there are no problems.  Otherwise I’m delivering neighbors’ mail and they are delivering to me.  I just read something online today that says the USPS will be a thing of the past soon.

  • West Seattle since 1979 February 26, 2018 (10:20 am)
    To be fair, UPS and FedEx make mistakes too.  The company i work for uses these services, and we’ve had some delivery problems- packages lost, misdelivered, delivered late, etc.  Amazon Prime once dropped my bags off at the apartment down the hall.   

    Of course there are individual people who may be better at getting things right than others.  But if they do become a thing of the past, it doesn’t mean we’ll no longer have problems getting our mail and packages.  

  • webshaf February 26, 2018 (10:57 am)
    I hope Amy’s envelope shows up soon.  Here’s info that might help locate it(and pay attention everyone, so you know about this if it happens to you!)  USPS items that have been scanned as delivered also have a gps component(info available only to manager/supervisor at the station).  If you contact the station, the manager/supervisor can look up the info and have a good idea of where it was misdelivered to…DO NOT EXPECT THEM TO GIVE YOU THE ADDRESS OF THE MISDELIVERY!!  The carrier will be notified and retrieve the misdelivery.  Leave a contact phone number with the supervisor in case there is need for it.   I hope this helps.  (and thanks for the realization that mistakes are made by others, not just usps.) 

