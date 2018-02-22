Cat Sitting Hotels: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Need someplace for your cat(s) to stay while you’re away? Cat Sitting Hotels is a new WSB sponsor, and here’s what they want you to know about what they do:

Cat Sitting Hotels was established in 2011 in Bothell, relocated to West Seattle in January of 2017, and in October of 2017 expanded into the space next door and doubled the size of the Hotel (now there’s the West Side and the East Wing). In West Seattle, we’re on the way to and from the airport for most of our previous customers (as they typically leave their kitties with us when they’re traveling) and also can fill a very big need in the Seattle area for really great luxury cat boarding with loving care from a staff who all have cats of their own and truly love them.

Cat Sitting Hotels began several years ago when the founder / owner needed to travel and looked into having his 4 cats boarded, and found that what was available was mostly smallish cage-like accommodations. Knowing he couldn’t leave them locked up in a small space for a week, he built the first 4 kitty suites in his living room for his own 4 cats. They were huge 4′ wide and 4′ long wood frame enclosures where they’d have plenty of room to move around plus a table and shelves to jump up and down from or sleep on. After returning, then procrastinating for a few months about taking them down, the idea came to care for other people’s kitties in these nice big comfy enclosures. It soon became a cat lover’s dream and his business building in Bothell was converted into the first Cat Sitting Hotel.

Quickly realizing he wasn’t the only one who was so deeply concerned about leaving their precious companions out of their own care, a webcam system was created so feline parents could see their kid from anywhere in the world where they could get internet access. Other recent high-tech options have recently been added such as the Petcube which allows our guest kitties’ parents to both view them and play laser light with them from the screen of a mobile device, or for those whose kitties aren’t into laser play, the Petzi includes the webcam and can dispense treats by touching your tablet’s feeder control. There are also available food bowls which only open for the kitty with that bowl’s tag on the collar, which keeps the food fresher and ensures that only your kitty can eat your kitty’s food. They can be especially helpful for guest cats from the same home but who have different / special diets.

Cat Sitting Hotels is at 3513 SW Alaska. See more photos and info at catsittinghotels.com or call 425-442-1941.

