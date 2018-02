The West Seattle Bee Garden in High Point is headed for spring – in need of a bit of help. From Lauren Englund:

We’ve lost our handyman at the WS Bee Garden, who is moving back home to the midwest. With a few small projects on the horizon (replacing a broken sign, and fixing a piece of broken plexiglas protecting the mosaic) we’re in need of a volunteer with some basic building/carpentry skills.

If you might be able to help – here’s how to contact Lauren.