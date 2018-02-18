West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Brush fire sparked by downed wires in west Gatewood

February 18, 2018 3:50 pm
3:50 PM: We’re checking out a Seattle Fire call logged as “brush fire” in west Gatewood – the address is the 4400 block of SW Kenyon but we’ve found the SFD crews at Portland/44th. More to come.

3:53 PM: This fire call involves downed wires, firefighters tell us. They’ve called for City Light. The fire itself is out. This is in the Gatewood/Upper Fauntleroy 150+-customer power-outage zone but we don’t know if this is what’s to blame.

4:03 PM: SFD also has a crew down the slope at one of 45th SW’s dead ends east of Lincoln Park. On this side, the fire’s still smoldering – there’s a tree down on wires right next to a house.

5:18 PM: The downslope SFD crew has left; we went to that area and a City Light crew was just leaving too. SFD is still up at the SW Portland end, though. We also have heard from a few people not far away who are seeing brown water from their taps; could be related to the hydrant usage, but rather than guess, we’re advising people to call SPU at 206-386-1800.

6:41 PM: Thanks to the neighbor who sent this video from earlier:

We went back to the scene a little while ago and SFD said they expected to be leaving soon, though the Real-Time 911 log shows they haven’t closed the call yet. Seattle City Light was still also working in the area, working carefully to be able to deal with the line that went down.

5 Replies to "VIDEO: Brush fire sparked by downed wires in west Gatewood"

  T Rex February 18, 2018 (4:03 pm)
    

    This is in the middle of mine and my neighbors property, I just happen too see it as we were leaving the house. The wire is still live at this moment. Very scary!!

    Thank you Seattle Fire, my heroes!!

  Krista February 18, 2018 (4:47 pm)
    

    T Rex. I’m thankful you saw this early. We are right up the street and I’ve been watching from here. Very scary in this wind. 

  Anu H February 18, 2018 (6:00 pm)
    

    Thank you for all the updates!  I live in Gatewood and have been getting brown water since about 4pm. I called SPU as advised by WSB and sure enough, it is related to the hydrant usage. A very helpful SPU employee told me that the hydrant usage causes the water system to stir up debris. She said it’s not dangerous but advised that if possible, we should limit water usage until the issue is resolved. They’re not quite sure on the timing yet.

  T Rex February 18, 2018 (6:50 pm)
    

    Thank you Traci. 

    Everyone stay safe!!

  Kera February 18, 2018 (8:53 pm)
    

    Thank you for posting the video which I recorded this as I’m glad to share so anyone may be curious.  

    Now I’m glad we all are safe and Thank you to these Firefighters who water down the fire!  And I really want to thank to my neighbor which I didn’t catch her name who made the 911 call!  

    Be safe anyone out there with this blustery weather!  

