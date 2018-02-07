West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Virago Gallery moving around the corner to ex-bookstore space

February 7, 2018 5:15 pm
A West Seattle Junction business is on the move … but not going far. Virago Gallery is moving from 4306 SW Alaska, the space just west of Easy Street Records, to 4537 California SW, where Merryweather (Leisure) Books recently closed.

But don’t look for Virago in its new space just yet – proprietor Tracy Cilona told us today that the remodeling work is just about to get under way and she’ll be moving in this April or May. Meantime, Virago’s current location remains open – and in fact you’re invited to stop in during West Seattle Art Walk tomorrow night, 6-9 pm, for a trunk show and pop-up by Kate S. Mensah.

  • Peel & Press February 7, 2018 (5:24 pm)
    Congrats on the new space Tracy! 

  • Westseababe February 7, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    Yay! My fave shop 

  • James February 7, 2018 (8:48 pm)
    I heart that neon sign in the window so very much. Congratulations, Tracy!

  • justme February 7, 2018 (8:51 pm)
    Yay, front and center!!

  • MrsT February 7, 2018 (9:52 pm)
    Hell Yes!! Congrats!

