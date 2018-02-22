BIZNOTE: The Nook celebrates 1st anniversary by adding coffee and more, as ‘Café by Day’

The photo montage is courtesy of The Nook in The Admiral District – where, as of today, they’ve added daytime hours so you can stop in for coffee … and more. The announcement:

It’s been one year since The Nook opened!

And we’re expanding our hours as a “Café By Day” where kids are welcome until 2 pm. We are proudly serving Vivace Espresso, a local and beloved coffee roaster, as well as tasty pastries and hot breakfast sandwiches. As far as the espresso machine goes, we are sticking to The Nook’s old school and traditional ways by using a spring lever machine – the only one you can find in West Seattle! The machine, made by Londinium (based out of London), highlights all the subtle notes of coffee, capable of extracting the smoothest and tastiest espresso shot!

Cafe hours are Tuesday-Friday 7 am until 1:30 pm, with Saturday & Sunday 8 am until 1:30 pm. Cocktail hours will remain the same, still opening at 5 pm.