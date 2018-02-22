West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: The Nook celebrates 1st anniversary by adding coffee and more, as ‘Café by Day’

February 22, 2018 1:11 pm
The photo montage is courtesy of The Nook in The Admiral District – where, as of today, they’ve added daytime hours so you can stop in for coffee … and more. The announcement:

It’s been one year since The Nook opened!

And we’re expanding our hours as a “Café By Day” where kids are welcome until 2 pm. We are proudly serving Vivace Espresso, a local and beloved coffee roaster, as well as tasty pastries and hot breakfast sandwiches. As far as the espresso machine goes, we are sticking to The Nook’s old school and traditional ways by using a spring lever machine – the only one you can find in West Seattle! The machine, made by Londinium (based out of London), highlights all the subtle notes of coffee, capable of extracting the smoothest and tastiest espresso shot!

Cafe hours are Tuesday-Friday 7 am until 1:30 pm, with Saturday & Sunday 8 am until 1:30 pm. Cocktail hours will remain the same, still opening at 5 pm.

The Nook is at 2206 California SW.

5 Replies to "BIZNOTE: The Nook celebrates 1st anniversary by adding coffee and more, as 'Café by Day'"

  • LatteRose February 22, 2018 (1:43 pm)
    Vivace – love their espresso!

  • justme February 22, 2018 (2:33 pm)
    Kind of makes me feel bad for the coffee shop next door.

    • WSB February 22, 2018 (2:46 pm)
      Keep in mind that coffee shops next door to or across from each other is a Northwest tradition (and probably elsewhere too) … California/Alaska has coffee on three corners; on Alki, Top Pot and Starbucks are separated only by an alley …

  • Swede. February 22, 2018 (2:39 pm)
    Great drink place so I bet the coffee will rock too! And black cups look great! 

  • WS Taxpayer February 22, 2018 (2:48 pm)
    Nook has the best cocktails in WS hands down!  Congrats and see you soon!  

