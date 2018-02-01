West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Giannoni’s Pizzeria plans temporary closure for maintenance and updates

February 1, 2018 12:01 pm
If you go to Giannoni’s Pizzeria in Westwood Village sometime between next Sunday (February 4th) and the following Sunday (February 11th), don’t panic if you find it closed – Giannoni’s proprietor Donna Burns tells WSB that they’ll be closing for eight days for maintenance and updates: “After 10 years, it’s time to do updates including new floors and painting.” But until then – they’re open, and as a bonus, Donna says, “Pizza deals on Saturday – everything must go!” The closure officially starts at 9 pm this Saturday and is scheduled to end Monday, February 12th, with an 11 am reopening.

  • Christie February 1, 2018 (1:12 pm)
    Whew! – love to pop in and get a pizza and chicken wings – stopping by on Saturday!!

  • Joe Szilagyi February 1, 2018 (1:29 pm)
    The best pizza in Seattle. Seriously. My go-to is pepperoni, goat cheese, and anchovies, but I’m weird as far as what I ask for on slices. Everything there is great.

  • Apey February 1, 2018 (1:42 pm)
    Thank goodness this is just a temporary closure! Love their pizza, calzones and sandwiches!!!

