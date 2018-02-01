BIZNOTE: Giannoni’s Pizzeria plans temporary closure for maintenance and updates

If you go to Giannoni’s Pizzeria in Westwood Village sometime between next Sunday (February 4th) and the following Sunday (February 11th), don’t panic if you find it closed – Giannoni’s proprietor Donna Burns tells WSB that they’ll be closing for eight days for maintenance and updates: “After 10 years, it’s time to do updates including new floors and painting.” But until then – they’re open, and as a bonus, Donna says, “Pizza deals on Saturday – everything must go!” The closure officially starts at 9 pm this Saturday and is scheduled to end Monday, February 12th, with an 11 am reopening.