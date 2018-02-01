BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS girls take tenth in a row

Tenth consecutive victory Wednesday night for the West Seattle High School girls-varsity basketball team, 61-51 over visiting Cleveland, but it wasn’t easy. The Eagles led at the end of the first quarter, and that wasn’t their only lead of the game.

Three double-digit scorers helped bring in the win, though – #11 Jasmine Gayles and #32 Meghan Fiso each tallied 16 points.

#20 Grace Sarver had 15.

And the Wildcats kept fighting, with intense defense winning the day in the second half.

The win leaves the West Seattle girls undefeated in the Metro League, with one regular-season game to go – another home game, 7 pm Friday night vs. crosstown competitors from Chief Sealth International High School.