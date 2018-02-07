BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys fall to Rainier Beach in second Metro League playoff game

A disappointing Wednesday night for both West Seattle High School basketball teams. The boys fell to Rainier Beach, 73-43:

(WSB photos)

Beach took the win in their previous meetup last month, but that one was only by four points. This time, the Wildcats were down by seven points after the first quarter, and the deficit widened every quarter thereafter. Top scorer was #23 Anthony Giomi with 14 points.

#24 Simon Harris had 9:

And #5 Abdullahi Mohamed, 8:

The West Seattle boys play Cleveland for Metro third place Thursday night, 7:30 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle). And they’re already guaranteed at least one appearance in the district tournament, which starts Saturday.