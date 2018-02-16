BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys beat Bellevue @ district playoffs

FIRST REPORT, 4;48 PM: We’re again at Sammamish High School on the Eastside for district playoffs, and the West Seattle High School boys have just won a decisive victory against Bellevue HS, 49-38, keeping the lead all game long. Next up, another must-win game for the Wildcats – 3 pm tomorrow at Bellevue College, they’ll play the winner of tonight’s Garfield-Cleveland game – for a slot in regionals. Photos and details later!

ADDED 7:45 PM: The Wolverines tried but just couldn’t stop the Wildcats, who were out to a 7-0 lead within two minutes and never looked back. #2 Elijah Nnanabu was the scoring (17 points) and rebounding standout; #5 Abdullahi Mohamed had a strong game too (11 points):

Tight West Seattle defense forced Bellevue to keep trying from outside, and for most of the game, that wasn’t working. Meantime, the Wildcat lead was added to by #23 Anthony Giomi (10 points) …

… and #24 Simon Harris, who extended the WSHS lead to 11-2 before Bellevue even got a second basket:

WSHS so owned the first quarter, it ended with them leading 21-4. But Bellevue tried a comeback at that point, with 9 unanswered points on 3 three-pointers, and suddenly the lead was down to 8 points. That’s as close as Bellevue could get. They trailed 32-18 at halftime and never got close. WSHS didn’t take anything for granted, though, chasing the ball whenever they got a chance.

#3 Kendall Green shot a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats their biggest lead, 39-20, midway through the third quarter. And they kept a double-digit advantage the rest of the way, with the final score 49-38. We’ll add an update here when we know who they’re playing Saturday afternoon.