BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls, boys both finish Metro tournament at #4

February 8, 2018 10:17 pm
Another disappointing night for the West Seattle High School basketball teams, losing the third-place games in the Metro League tournament. But both already had locked up spots in the district tournament just by making it to the Metro championships, so each has at least one more game left in the postseason. Tonight the boys lost a close one to Cleveland, 47-44, playing at Chief Sealth IHS. And the girls fell to Garfield, 56-47, playing a Nathan Hale HS. The district brackets aren’t filled out yet, but so far it appears both teams will play on Saturday night, details TBA.

