BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys lose Rainier Beach rematch

Closer this time – but not close enough. Tonight at Sammamish High School in Bellevue, the West Seattle High School boys faced Rainier Beach for the second time in less than a week. This time, the Vikings won 76-63 – less than half the margin of last week’s loss, but a loss nonetheless. Tonight’s standout for the Wildcats was #2 Elijah Nnanabu with 26 points (top photo). #5 Abdullahi Mohamed had 11.

Eight points from #24 Simon Harris:

And five from #23 Anthony Giomi had 5.

Next up, head coach Keffrey Fazio‘s Wildcats have a must-win game at 3:30 pm Friday, again at Sammamish HS, playing Bellevue, who lost tonight to O’Dea (a team West Seattle had beaten in the early postseason).