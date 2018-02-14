BASKETBALL: Seattle Lutheran girls host district-playoff game

(Photos by Max Westerman for WSB. Above, SLHS #14, junior Madison Jensen)

A must-win game is up next for another local team that’s still going in the postseason – the Seattle Lutheran High School girls. Tonight in the SLHS gym, they lost a hard-fought game to Friday Harbor, 33-13. All but two of those points were scored by #24, senior Izzy Jones:

The other two were contributed by #21, freshman Melina Menashe:

The Saints will play 5:45 pm Friday at Sedro-Woolley High School, vs. the winner of tonight’s Orcas Island/La Conner districts game.