The times and teams are set for the West Seattle High School basketball teams’ district-playoff games tomorrow. Both are at WSHS, so if you can go cheer them on, you don’t have to go far. And both are loser-out games, so a loss would be season-ending. The girls play Mercer Island at 3 pm; the boys play Lake Washington at 5 pm. WSHS is at 3000 California SW.